Singer Leila Drops To Bicycle

All indications suggest that singer Leila Kayondo is not just struggling musically, but also financially.

This comes after a picture of the sexy dark skinned babe pushing a bicycle emerged on social media.

Many were quick to conclude that Leila has since dropped to a bicycle from a comfortable BMW. It has since been rumoured that she abandoned the BMW because she could no longer afford to fuel it since it is a fuel guzzler.



Many of her fans and haters claim she must be regretting why she refused to settle down with tycoon Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga when he asked her to.

Instead, Leila chose to party with pals forcing Mbuga to dump her for Angella Vivienne Birungi who is now his wife and baby mama.

However, it is believed that the picture could have been taken on set as Leila was shooting a video for her latest track titled ‘Kyana Gwe’.

Leila recently signed under new management Star Such records.