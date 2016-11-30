Singer Fille Battling Drug Addiction

Ever since she gave birth to her first child last year, songstress Fille Mutoni has been losing weight at a worrying rate.

It is for this reason that many thought her romance with fiancé MC Kats real name Edwin Katamba could have been the reason as it could have been stressing her. It should be noted that late last year the gorgeous curvy singer had issues with her baby daddy.

However, they made up shortly after words. Even after this, Fille’s situation continued to be worrying as she lost more and more weight. A section of her fans and pals assumed she could have been battling a deadly strange illness.

However, we have since established that the ‘Double Trouble’ singer’s weight loss is brought about by drug consumption contrary to the strange illness talk.Reports doing rounds suggest that Fille is battling drug addiction.

A source close the singer who preferred anonymity reveals that Fille has been consuming Heroine and it is the reason she is losing so much weight.

We are told she takes the drugs with her close pal, struggling singer Pretty Glo. The two babes became

extremely close after their collabo in Rwandese titled ‘Naragutanze’.

Fille and Pretty Glo are currently inseparable and are always hanging at Flames where they choke on drugs and alcohol.