Singer Exodus, Wife Fall Out Over Sex

All is not well with celebrated gospel artiste Exodus real name George Lubega Timothy. Reports have it that the ‘Ganjaman’ hit maker is reported to be having marital troubles again.

According to sources, Exodus is at war with his wife of five years Brenda Lubega Mwanje. A source close to the family that prefers anonymity reveals that Exodus has fallen out with his sexy wife over what has been termed as infidelity rumours.

It should be noted that the singer has always been linked to a number of city babes; something that has not gone down well with Brenda.

Besides that, Exodus’ wife Brenda does not like the fact that the singer is out late in night clubs while she braves the cold alone at home.

As a result, the wife is so bitter with Exodus regarding these never ending rumours. This is not the first time Exodus’ marriage is reported to have hit rocks.

In 2015, rumour had it that his wife warned him to stay away from night clubs and questioned him why he frequents bars yet he claims to be born again. He trashed the talk then insisting he is happily married.

“I’m a happily married man. My wife knows she is married to a gospel artiste who loves hanging with his friends. I live with my wife and we are happy,” Exodus rubbished the rumours.

That was about the time he was said to have fled his marital home in Rubaga to stay with his brother in Ntinda.

Most prominent among the babes Exodus was linked to was socialite and ex-model Judith Heard. It was so bad it needed Brenda’s intervention to warn the women off her man.

Exodus and Brenda got married on Friday July 1st 2011 at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral where pastor Robert Kayanja and wife Jessica were the guests of honour.