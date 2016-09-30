Singer Denis Rackla Passes On

Dancehall singer Dennis Mpima aka Dennis Rackla has died.

He lost his life in a car accident on Friday evening. He was reportedly coming from his farm in Kayunga when he met his death.

His close friend Hemdee Kiwanuka confirmed his death on Friday evening

“He was coming from his farm in Kayunga when the accident occurred. He hit a tree on the roadside as he was trying to avoid knocking a kid who was crossing the road. He was in a car with his mother.” Kiwanuka said.

He was quickly rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital but the doctors could do very little or possibly nothing to save his life.

Denis Rackla was a singer, songwriter and producer. He began his music journey in 2004. He was most popular for his song titled Tugenda Kusula Mungato and Kabiite which he did with Desire Luzinda.