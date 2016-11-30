Simple Traffic Offense Penalties Shock Ugandans
Publication of traffic offense penalties has sent shockwaves across the motoring public after it was revealed that killing someone with a car earns the culprit a minimum of two years in jail.
A summary of common traffic offences and penalties was shared by stunned motorists on social media and the public has been astonished at the meek punishments.
The most commented on penalty was that of causing injury or death through dangerous driving. It is indicated that the recommended fine is Shs1.5m to Shs4m or minimum imprisonment of two years and maximum of five years.
One motorist remarked: ‘Kanyamunyu should have knocked off Akena with his car and he’d have paid off just 5 million and he’d be off the hook’
This was in reference to the case of Mathew Kanyamunyu who is charged with shooting to death Akena after Akena had accidentally knocked his car at Game Stores in Lugogo. Kanyamunyu has been charged in court with murder which take a maximum of life in jail.
Ofcourse the guidelines indicate that courts of law can impose punishments as deemed necessary disregarding the penalties indicated in the police schedule.
Here are some of the offences and recommended penalties
- Using an unlicensed or uninsured vehicle could lead you to a cash fine of between 200,000 to 600,000 and or imprisonment of between 1 -2 years.
- Poor condition, overloading excess passengers leads to cash fine of 300,000 to 1.2m and or imprisonment of six months to two years.
- Reckless or dangerous driving leads to a cash fine of minimum 1.2m to maximum 1.8m and or imprisonment of between 2-3 years.
- Driving with excess alcohol is a cash fine of 300,000 to 1.2m and or imprisonment of six months to two years.
- Careless or inconsiderate use of a vehicle lead a motorist to a fine of 100,000 to 600,000 and or imprisonment of between 1 month to 1 year.
- Exceeding speed limit leads to cash fine of 300,000 to 1,200,000 and or imprisonment of between six months and two years.
- Driving without a permit or while disqualified leads to a cash fine of between 600,000 to 3, 000,000 and or imprisonment of between 1 year to five years.
- Failing to stop and report an accident leads to cash fine of between 100,000 to 600,000