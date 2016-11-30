Simple Traffic Offense Penalties Shock Ugandans

Publication of traffic offense penalties has sent shockwaves across the motoring public after it was revealed that killing someone with a car earns the culprit a minimum of two years in jail.

A summary of common traffic offences and penalties was shared by stunned motorists on social media and the public has been astonished at the meek punishments.

The most commented on penalty was that of causing injury or death through dangerous driving. It is indicated that the recommended fine is Shs1.5m to Shs4m or minimum imprisonment of two years and maximum of five years.

One motorist remarked: ‘Kanyamunyu should have knocked off Akena with his car and he’d have paid off just 5 million and he’d be off the hook’

This was in reference to the case of Mathew Kanyamunyu who is charged with shooting to death Akena after Akena had accidentally knocked his car at Game Stores in Lugogo. Kanyamunyu has been charged in court with murder which take a maximum of life in jail.

Ofcourse the guidelines indicate that courts of law can impose punishments as deemed necessary disregarding the penalties indicated in the police schedule.

Here are some of the offences and recommended penalties