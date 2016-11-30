Silverbacks Team Jets Out To Afrobasket Qualifiers

By Emmanuel Sekago

Head coach Mandy Juruni finally named his 12-man squad to represent Uganda at the Africa Zone V tournament.

UCU Canons’ forward Mike Madol is the biggest surprise on the team who has really impressed the coach at the training and the two practice games the team played.

City Oilers duo of guard Jonah Otim and forward James Okello joins Pemba Warriors guard Mark Opio and Our Savior’s Joseph Chuma as the other newcomers to make the team.

Others on team include Steven Omony, Jimmy Enabu,Ben Komakech, Joseph Ikong, Ivan Lumanyika, Stanley Ocitti and Darius Pegues Travelling.

Norman Blick who has failed to impress Juruni in the sessions and Jonathan Egau are players dropped from the travelling contingent.

The team is set to travel for the tournament today Thursday night and Juruni is confident his troops can go to Egypt and get good results to make the finals for the second successive time.

Egypt won the last edition of Zone V which was held in Uganda in 2014 while the hosts qualified as second seed after trouncing Somalia, Kenya and Rwanda.