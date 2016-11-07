Menu

Sickle-Cell Disease: Health Minister Wants Pre-Marital Testing

Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Aceng has called for a policy to have all couples screened for sickle-cells disease before they marry.

“Before marriage, every couple must screen for the sickle-cell gene. You cannot see and identify carriers of the gene, so it is important that we screen,” Acen said.

Dr. Aceng was speaking during the national commemoration of World Sickle Cell day in Kamuli district under the theme “break the silence.”

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who was the chief guest at the event said Parliament would work to have special consideration given to sicklers in educational institutions.

“We shall do everything possible to ensure that the effective facilities are available so that the people can use them for screening,” Kadaga promised.

The national sickle-cell coordinator  in the ministry of health, Charles Kiyaga said a research conducted in 2014 shows that 7% of Ugandans have sickle-cell disease. He says every five years, at least 20,000 children die of the disease across Uganda.

