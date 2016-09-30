COSASE Report Exposes Sick Gov’t entities

Parliament has passed an interim report from one of its committees recommending changes/improvements in procurement and management of six government entities.

The Report prepared following investigations by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), covers the Uganda National Roads Authority; Uganda Broadcasting Corporation; National Forestry Authority; Uganda Railways Corporation; National Housing and Construction Corporation; Rural Electrification Authority.

Committee Chairperson, Hon. Abdu Katuntu, said that “In all the entities covered, there are challenges of leadership. Decisions tainted with fraud and incompetence are daily occurrences.

“It is the Committee’s view that there is inadequate supervision of these entities by the Boards and or parent ministries. Where there has been ‘supervision’, it was under undue influence,” said Hon. Katuntu.

Katuntu said that for the period under review, which 2013/2014 to 2014/2015 was, there was high level of fraud and incompetence, and that any achievement was more of an accident than deliberate.

Members were unhappy to learn that evidence given by the Committee indicated interference by would be supervisors in the workings of the entities.

Legislators said that incompetent firms won contracts whereas they lacked the necessary equipment. They also said that contractors ended up changing road designs in the period between bidding and award of contracts.

The Committee said that the road sector needs close supervision by both the Executive and Parliament, but cautioned that the Executive should not unduly interfere with the professional management of UNRA.

“Some of them (Board Members) are part of the problem. Ministers and political leaders should get out of the procurement process since they are supervisors,” he said.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa had initially rejected the move to vote on the interim report as the House waited for a government position on the various issues raised. She however relented to the vote.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Rebecca, said despite claims to the contrary by the media and public, the Committee on COSASE had shown that Parliament was working.

