Shock As Sex Workers Party at Funeral

Shock gripped mourners at a funeral in Zimbabwe over the weekend after prostitutes decided to turn their fallen colleague’s funeral in dance party.

The unexpected dramatic event occurred at Beerhall in Harare, Zimbabwe, when prostitutes came out from among other mourners and started wiggling their juicy bums in front of their late colleague’s coffin.

What had started as funeral quickly metamorphosed into a dance party of sorts, because while the prostitutes were twerking, other mounres joined them and started waving around blown condoms while massaging their bums and other body parts, while the crowd cheered.

The prostitutes claimed that their fallen colleague enjoyed twerking so much, reason why they decided to give her dance-filled funeral as a sendoff.

