Sheila Gashumba Dates South African Singer

Latest information indicates that sexy Sheila Gashumba is currently dating South Africa based Ugandan singer Face Off.

Sheila, who has been linked to several men in the entertainment industry, is madly in love with the singer who gained popularity after collaborating with Eddie Kenzo in their ‘Stress Free’ song around 2012.

Sources close to Sheila intimated to us that she has been telling whoever cares to listen that she has finally found a man who gives her butterflies in her stomach.

It is said that during her numerous visits to South Africa, Sheila was able to hook up with guy. Sheila has been linked to men like Wizkid, Onyango Gareth, YungMullo, Toniks and Baby Love among others.