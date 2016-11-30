Sheebah Irked By YKee Benda Engagement

Songbird Sheebah Karungi is not happy at all after receiving news that her side-kick Ykee Benda got engaged to his bonkmate Juliet Bagenda on Thursday afternoon.

Ykee Benda shocked not only Sheebah but the entire country after publicizing his engagement to Bagenda, who recently graduated from Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

However, our Snoops reveal that the moment Sheebah heard the news, she exhibited all signs of unhappiness about it and was even overheard mumbling something about Ykee Benda being derailed from his music career by ‘that Girl’, meaning Bagenda.

It should be noted that Sheebah did a collabo with YKee Benda titled ‘Farmer’, which rocked the airwaves around the country and she hoped that they would work on more projects together.

However, Snoops reveal that he has for the past few weeks been concentrating on loving Bagenda forgetting all about Sheebah, something that didn’t go down well with the singer.

Actually Sheebah was one of the very few people in the music fraternity who didn’t congratulate Ykee Benda about his engagement to Bagenda.