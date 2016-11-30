Sheebah Gets Naughty In New Video

Sexy songbird Sheebah Karungi, who is known for her very tantalizing performances, recently decided to become very naughty during the shoot of her new music video titled ‘The Way’.

Our Snoops who have watched the video keenly intimate that Sheebah seems to get somewhat very naughty by pulling kinky dance strokes and donning very daring costumes.

In one of the scenes, Sheebah is seen wearing red knickers and a matching bra, covering herself with just a top blouse.

While preparing for the shoot which was done at various locations, Sheebah was first snapped wearing a pair of matching cozy pink lingerie with a black cap, wantonly parading her appetizing curves.

However, Sheebah’s very saucy costumes have left tongues wagging amongst many of her fans.