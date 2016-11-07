She Cranes Ready to Revenge on Zimbabwe

By Emmanuel Sekago

Uganda She Cranes is two wins away from lifting the Africa Netball Championship after walloping 66-43 win over Malawi, the only highest ranked team at the six team tournament being played at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

The results made it three wins from three games and put the She Cranes firmly on course for the championship played on a round-robin format. Goals from Captain Peace Proscovia (49), Hadijja Nakabuye (09) and Stella Oyella (08) helped Uganda to win their third game against Malawi who they beat in the two Test international matches at the same venue.

The win against Malawi put a smile to every Ugandan fan who turned up to support the national netball team. Minister of state for Sports, Charles Bakkabulindi gave a hand shake of 5million Uganda shillings to the team and of the 15players who are in camp each took 300.000. The technical team was left out which also didn’t go well after players taking the whole share.

The Uganda She cranes will be back in action on Wednesday against hard fighting Robert Mugabe daughters, Zimbabwe at 2:00pm, a game dubbed as a revenge in which Uganda has to prove that Zimbabwe doesn’t repeat what happened in the Diamond Challenge Trophy hosted in South Africa last year were they beat Uganda by 45-42 goals.

Pepper sport talked to Physical training Coach Wilberforce Mutente who acknowledged that in the Wednesday game, Zimbabwe will be walloped hands down because they a meeting a different team from the one they played against in South Africa. Players such as Martha Soigi, Nanyonga Florence, Nanyonga Racheal Nayonga Florence, Nakachwa Halima and Oyella stella were all in last year’s team that was beaten by Zimbabwe. While those who didn’t feature in that team include; Peace Proscovia, Nakabuye Hadijja, Obua Desire, Nafuka stella and Ajio Lilian.

Talking to Coach Vincent Kiwanuka about his possible starters in the game against Zimbabwe, he said they will be; Peace Proscovia (GS), Nakabuye Hadijja (GA), Halima Nakachwa (WA), Kiiza Betty©, Nanyonga Florence (WD), Ajio Lilian (GD) and Nafuka Stella (GK).

On the same day, Botswana who haven’t registered any win yet will battle with Namibia at 4:00pm, while Zambia who have been mandated by Africa Netball to host the World Cup Netball qualifiers next year will face off with Malawi at the Lugogo Arena.

Meanwhile if She Cranes wins this championship, chances of qualifying for the 2018 Common Wealth Games to be hosted in Australia will be high. But all will depend on the International netball federation rankings that will be released on the 1st of July 2017.