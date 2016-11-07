SGS Opens Motor-vehicle Inspection Station on Entebbe Road

SGS has opened another vehicle inspection station at Namulanda, along Entebbe road in a bid to ease the mandatory exercise of vehicle inspection. The station is the third of seven (7) fixed vehicle test stations that are being constructed across the country. The facility is located on Entebbe Road, about 24 km from the capital city to the south of Kampala and is designed to inspect only light vehicles such as private cars, minivans and motorcycles.

Four other test stations are under construction around the country include Namanve (Jinja Road), Mbarara, Gulu and Mbale. In addition, three mobile stations will cover several upcountry locations with sparse vehicle population.

In March 2015, the Ministry of Works and Transport awarded SGS S.A an exclusive contract to carry out vehicle inspections countrywide on its behalf. This vehicle inspection exercise is carried out under the banner “Safe Drive Uganda” – a road safety measure intended to ascertain vehicle roadworthiness and reduce carnage on Ugandan roads. Under the umbrella Safe Drive Uganda, SGS carries out motor vehicle inspections in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the traffic and road safety (motor vehicle inspection) regulations, 2016 – under sections106(j) and 178 (2)(e) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998, Cap. 361

Over Fifteen Thousand cars have been inspected between three stations since the mandatory exercise began, the first vehicle inspection station in Kawanda started operations on 28th November 2016, the second fixed inspection station in Nabbingo on Masaka road that was inaugurated on 3rd May 2017 and a mobile inspection station at Namboole Stadium parking lot that was set up in February 2017.

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS conducts almost 44 million vehicle inspections worldwide for both emissions and road worthiness.

About the Inspection

During the vehicle inspection procedure, your vehicle will go through detailed inspections of items, which directly or indirectly influence your safety, the safety of the passengers in your vehicle and the safety of all other road users. Vehicles will be tested electronically and visually.

The systems exhaust system, headlight focus (Aim), side slip, suspension system and braking system will be inspected using automatic equipment while Vehicle Identification Number, plates and all registration data of your vehicle in the Permit of Circulation, Head-, Rear Lighting system, external indicators, Condition of wheels and tyres, Dashboard of your vehicle, Windscreen wipers and washers, Electrical system, All elements related to the brake system of the vehicle (pedals, levers, tubes etc.), All elements related to the steering system of the vehicle (linkage, handlebars, joints etc.), Functionality and safety of doors, windows and mirrors, Seats and seatbelts, condition of the chassis, The condition of the bodywork, Fuel system and transmission system will be inspected visually.