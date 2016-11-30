Sexy Vinka Finally Releases ‘Level’ Video

Swangz Avenue new kid on the block Vinka surely has her game on the grip.

Just a week after releasing her first singe ‘Level’, the self-styled diva has also released the video.

Shot and directed by Swangz Avenue’s Aaronaire, the flick is one you’d gladly refer to as a perfect start for the diva.

In her now-famous purple weaves, Vinka brings out her other side, away from the reserved manager we used to know.

From the start of this week, she has been promising her ever-growing Legion of fans that she’ll drop the video once she gets 10k likes on Facebook.

At 11am on Wednesday, she premiered the eye-catching video on her Facebook page.

As we speak now, Vinka is ranked among the fastest growing divas in the country, both on social media and in real life.

Vinka aka Vero has was Irene Ntale’s manager until recently when she decided to venture into active music as well