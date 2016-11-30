Sex Can Trigger Potentially Fatal Asthma Attack – Report

A breathless 43,000 adults have been rushed to hospital after suffering an asthma attack during sex, a study suggests.

Patients report difficulties breathing while performing oral sex and killing the mood by breaking off from their romp to use an inhaler.

Over two in three sufferers (68%) say their sex lives have been directly affected by the condition.

And 73% have been left feeling embarrassed after taking their inhaler on a romantic night out, a survey of 544 people by Asthma UK reveals.

Almost half (46%) said they would be more sexually confident if they did not have the respiratory disease.

Some have reduced the amount of sex they have or stopped having it altogether after getting frisky made their condition worse.

And two in three (64%) say perfume or scented candles have triggered symptoms.

Others have suffered a reaction to latex in condoms or strong-smelling flowers.

Comments shared with the charity for their “Asthma and Your Love Life” survey include: “I’ve ended up in hospital because an orgasm set off my asthma.”

And: “Sometimes it’s very difficult to breathe whilst down there (giving oral sex).”

“I’ve ended up in hospital because an orgasm set off my asthma,” Asthma Sufferer.

Another said: “I stopped having sex with my ex as I was embarrassed about having an asthma attack.

“It knocked my confidence and self-esteem so much that our relationship eventually broke down.”

An Asthma UK spokeswoman said: “People enjoy getting breathless in the bedroom but this is not the sort of breathlessness they should be experiencing.”

Severe asthma patient Callie-Ann said: “I always say that for most people, having safe sex is knowing where the condoms are, but for my husband Lee and I it’s knowing where my reliever inhaler is.

“Severe asthma can be such a mood killer – I often start wheezing loudly during sex and feel like my chest will explode because I can’t get air out of my lungs.

“Lee and I have to stop so I can take my inhaler and catch my breath.

“This can be really embarrassing and frustrating, and for a long time after I was diagnosed I was too scared to have sex or be intimate.

“Lee stopped initiating anything and I started to panic that he didn’t fancy me anymore.

“He said he was scared to initiate sex because once when he did, it triggered my symptoms and I had an asthma attack.

Some 5.4million people are receiving treatment for asthma in the UK – that is 1.1million children and 4.3million adults.

Three people a day die from an asthma attack, of which two are said to be preventable.

via@The Sun