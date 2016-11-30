Senkumbi Returns To Kampala In Police Mini Reshuffle

The Police have shuffled several officers resulting in the return to Kampala of Ibin Senkumbi from the village doldrums of Rwizi in Mbarara.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola, signed off the transfers announce today.

Senkumbi, (pictured above) is appointed the new spokesperson of Interpol in Kampala.

Ssenkumbi, who rose to fame as Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, returns to the city after serving time in Somalia and South Sudan under the United Nations. Up to today he has been the regional police spokesman at Rwizi in Mbarara.

Sekumbi’s reshuffle affect five other senor police officers, namely, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Irene Chelangat becomes the new Regional Traffic Officer for Albertine Region while ASP Hadi Seiko is the new officer in-charge (OC) of traffic in Mbale district.

ASP Jude Nasucha goes to Arua from Kumi as the OC station, ASP Reinhold Rwakirenzi is now OC traffic, Lwengo, and ASP Stephen Ojok goes to Kumi as OC station.

The transfers take immediate effect and the affected officers are expected to immediately move to their respective positions.