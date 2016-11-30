Semwanga To Join Gitawo In TMT

Shocking information indicates that the Rich gang boss Ivan Semwanga is set to join The Team Money (TMT) chaired by Gitaawo Cameroon and Meddie Ssentongo.

Sources say that ever since Katsha was kicked out of Rich gang crew in 2014, the group has never been the same again. He joined TMT before quitting over what he termed as unforeseen betrayal, hatred, and disloyalty.

Last year, the Rich gang party crew headed by Ivan Ssemwanga, Lawrence Kiyingi (King Lawrence) and Eddie Kyeyune (Ed Cheune) stormed town but money didn’t rain on Kampala like it does when they are around.

Sources say that Semwanga wants to join TMT so that they can throw the biggest party this year. He thinks most of his members are grassing and don’t have enough money to make Kampala shake.