Sekyanzi To Open ‘Silk Liquid Kafunda’

A few months ago we revealed how entertainment tycoon Elvis Sekyanzi had clashed with his longtime tight female pal Connie Akambikira, over employees who work at this new club.

It is said that the club is set to officially open to the public this weekend and is to be managed by Connie, who is also a top shareholder.

Sources reveal that Connie already selected the list of employees, some of who are blue-eyed people from the defunct Club Silk, where she was the financial controller.

It is said that Sekyanzi decided to settle for a small club which he can manage because he faced hard times when he was running the defunct Club Silk discotheque, which left him in huge debts and almost made him lose most of his properties.

This new hangout is located at Mogas in Nalya. Snoops have learnt that Sekyanzi is planning a mega grand opening during which he will officially launch the new joint to the public.

The new night spot boasts of a large restaurant with buffet every day. It however remains undisclosed how much Sekyanzi invested in the new hangout.