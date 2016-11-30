Security Tightened @ KYU Over Riots

By Our Reporter

Security at Kyambogo University was tightened yesterday after students rioting and destroying property, following a botched election process.

Students went of rampaged when the voting system broke down and started destroying the voting equipment and property, on top of attacking polling assistants.

The polls had attracted eight guild presidential candidates including NRMs Patricia Kishemeire, Aliga Rodgers, Simon Opio DP Dennis Odong, Andrews Obbo, Sarah Kansiime, Joseph Ochieng and Michael Ashaba-FDC.

However, when the voting system failed, angry students lost their tempers and started vandalizing window panes, cars, tables, desks etc.

This prompted the police to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the students, before deploying heavily all over the Campus.

However, John Okuonzi, the Kyambogo University ICT Director dismissed allegations that someone tempered with the voting system.