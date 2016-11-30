Secrets Why Stella Nyanzi Was Arrested @ Airport Leak

Shocking secrets indicating why controversial professor Dr. Stella Nyanzi was this morning arrested at Entebbe International Airport have leaked to Pepper Online.

According to Pepper Snoops, Dr. Nyanzi was slated to attend an academic conference at Amsterdam University, in Netherlands, but was arrested at the airport by immigration officials as she tried to board a flight at 2:20am Sunday morning.

However, our Snoops intimate that Nyanzi’s arrest was executed by plain clothed police after receiving orders from above. It should be noted that Dr. Nyanzi landed into trouble the day she launched her campaign to solicit and distribute sanitary pads to schools in Uganda.

Following her lethal attack against government for failure to provide sanitary pads as promised earlier, Dr. Nyanzi was arrested, grilled and later released on police bond, after which she spat more vile lava at the police.

Our Snoops thus reveal that she was arrested at the airport because it means she will jump the bond she was given and the police are not even certain whether she may return to Uganda or not after the confenrence, reason why the order to curtail her movements had to be effected with haste.

After her arrest, Dr. Nyanzi drove to the mighty Red Pepper offices in Namanve, where the learned professor spat mor3e fire at government and Ugandan men, who she said have no balls!!

