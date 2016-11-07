Secrets About Rugasira Wife’s Dude Emerge

We recently revealed in these pages how city businessman Andrew Rugasira’s estranged wife Jackie Rugasira had been spotted marauding around the city with a new dude.

Jackie was spotted with the said dude identified as Henry Kisawuzi at Lugogo Cricket Oval, where they had gone to attend Chameleone’s Legend Hit After Hit concert.

However, ever since Jackie’s public appearance with Kisawuzi, rumours and whispers have been buzzing around town, with some people even gossiping that she could be deeply involved with Kisawuzi.

However, our Snoops reveal that the dude is officially married to a babe only identified as Nicole and that Jackie is actually their family friend. Nicole Kisawuzi is a daughter to prominent permanent secretary Francis Xiavier Lubanga.

Jackie was a few years back married to Rugasira, a popular businessman in Kampala who is vying for the chairmanship of the National Chamber of Commerce.

They however developed problems that ended up with their separating ways, despite having children together.

However, following the spread of rumours that she is dating again, Jackie has come out and denied being involved in a romantic relationship with the guy.

Our Snoops reveal that “After reading the gossip about her and the dude in the newspapers, Jackie was overheard telling pals that the dude is just a friend and that they have nothing between them apart from their platonic friendship.