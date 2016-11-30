Scribes Irked By DPC Tumwesigye Ruling

By Our Reporter

Hundreds of journalists and human rights defenders were on Friday left disgruntled over what they termed as a light punishment that was given by court to former Old Kampala police District Police Commander (DPC) Joram Tumwesigye.

The Buganda Road Court Grade one magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu on Friday found DPC Tumwesigye guilty of assaulting Andrew Lwanga, a journalist with the defunct WBS TV plus destroying his camera.

On conviction, court sentenced Tumwesigye to one year in jail or a fine of Shs1m and compensation of Lwanga, with Shs5m for in damages.

Tumwesigye was dragged to court in 2015 for brutally assaulting Lwanga and other journalists as they covered riots in Kampala and the case has been going on till last Friday when court pronounced itself on the matter.

However, several journalists including Lwanga and Joseph Ssetimba were left unhappy by the ruling, arguing that Tumwesigye had been given a very light punishment which wouldn’t curtail other policemen from subjecting members of the fourth estate to violence.

Lwanga has since vowed to appeal the ruling. Lwanga suffered severe spinal injuries allegedly inflicted on him by Tumwesigye’s assault and is said to have used over Shs120m to be able to walk again.