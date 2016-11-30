Scribes Arrested Over Mugabe Story

Two journalists in Zimbabwe were arrested over the weekend for allegedly publishing a story about President Robert Mugabe being rushed to Singapore in critical health condition.

The scribes were netted with their Chief Editors for an article reporting that the health of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe is deteriorating.

Reporter Richard Chidza, editor Wisdom Mudzungairi and executive Sifikile Thabete face charges of insulting the president.

Human rights lawyer Obey Shava said that the article which was published in Zimbabwe’s NewsDay newspaper last Thursday, mentioned something about a “fresh health scare” about Mugabe.

Mugabe, who turned 93 last month, flew to Singapore on Wednesday for what his spokesman called a “scheduled medical review.”