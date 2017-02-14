Schoolgirls Who Give Birth Should Not Be Allowed Back To School – Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has said that under his presidency, schoolgirls who become mothers will not be allowed to go back to school after giving birth.

The president was speaking at a public rally in Chalinze town, about 100km west of the main city Dar es Salaam.

“After calculating some few mathematics she’d be asking the teacher in the classroom ‘let me go out and breastfeed my crying baby,'” reasoned President Magufuli.

As for the man responsible for the pregnancy, the president said he should be imprisoned for 30 years and put the energy he used to impregnate the girl into farming while in jail.

“These NGOs should go out and open schools for parents. But they should not force the government [to take back the pupils].

“I’m giving out free education for students who have really decided to go and study, and now you want me to educate the parents?” President Magufuli said.

The president added to a round of applause:

“After getting pregnant, you are done!”

In Tanzania, are at least 8,000 girls who drop out of school every year due to pregnancy, according to a Human Rights Watch report