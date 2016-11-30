School Director Arrested For Extortion

A director a school in northern Uganda has been arrested over allegations of extorting millions of shillings from parents.

Roy Embradra Dradu, the Director of Creamland Secondary School, was arrested this afternoon after being accused of allegedly opening up an illegal school in Kacung parish, Agwata Sub County in Dokolo district which he would use to fleece parents.

Dokolo District Information Officer Suwed Musafiri says that the illegal school was closed last week for noncompliance with education guidelines and standards.

Musafiri says that “The school was operating in a building that only had three rooms, jointly used by all classes as classrooms. The school was also operating without a toilet with teachers and students sharing toilets from the neighboring community. They were using a makeshift kitchen made out of papyrus mats within the small compound.

Meanwhile the students were sleeping in a two roomed rented house which did not have door shutters. However, on the day of the closure Dradu evaded arrest and has since been in hiding until police led by Amisi Kayondo Lukaga, the Dokolo District Police Commander trailed and arrested him from Lira town. He was whisked to Dokolo Central Police station where he is being held for extortion.