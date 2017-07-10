Save Us Musicians-Chameleone Pleads With MP Bobi

A day after being announced as the new Member of Parliament (MP) for Kyadondo East, Bobi Wine got his first assignment in parliament.

This came after he was tasked with fighting for the rights of musicians. On the night of Jose Chameleone’s ‘Hit after Hit’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval,Bobi made a surprise appearance at the show.

Towards the end of his performance, Chameleone begged Bobi Wine to fight for musicians now that he has the platform to do so.

This was after the ‘Wale Wale’ hit maker was forced off the stage by no nonsense Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials for going past the agreed time.

It was after this that Chameleone begged the newly elected MP to help and fight so that musicians can get the respect they deserve in reference to those who close shows prematurely.

“KCCA has failed to respect us but we are important people who play a big role in this country. It is good Bobi Wine who is a singer has gone to Parliament and one thing I ask of him is that he should address the issue in Parliament” said Chameleone.

The pencil thin singer also congratulated Bobi Wine upon his new position saying he has no problem with him and hopes to work with him.