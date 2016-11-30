News From The Rest Of The Wold

Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8 will go on sale in April, according to leaks by tech media outlets.

According to a report from ET News that cites a “high-ranking official for a mobile network provider,” Samsung will put the S8 on sale worldwide on April 21st.

This will reportedly follow an unveiling of the phone in New York on March 29th.

If the leaks are to be believed we’ll see two new Galaxies in March — the S8 and S8+. The former is reported to have a 5.7-inch display, while the latter has a monstrous 6.2-inch screen.

We’re also expecting a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera in each device.

Other rumored specs include iris scanner functionality for the S8+ (first seen on the ill-fated Note 7) and the now-standard IP68 dust and water resistance on both devices. The main new feature of the S8 seems to be a buttonless design with slim bezels and rounded corners.

-the verge