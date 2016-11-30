Salva Kiir Acknowledges Famine and Poverty in South Sudan

President Salva Kiir has acknowledged that the world’s youngest nation faces a famine that has left almost half of the population in dire need.

President Kiir issued a statement through his information minister, Michael Makuei, at the State House in the capital, Juba, yesterday.

“I passionately desire to share with each and everyone of you that once more our country is struck yet again by another national challenge, that of famine and poverty,” said part of Kiir’s statement.

Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused the South Sudan government of refusing to express any meaningful concern about the estimated 100,000 South Sudanese suffering famine, the 7.5m in need of humanitarian assistance and the thousands more fleeing due to insecurity.

President Kiir also urged South Sudanese to donate money to famine relief efforts.

His statement comes ahead of the Great South Sudan Run, which aims to raise money to tackle the country’s many challenges.

The race begins on Sunday and will be attended by six athletes from neighbouring Ethiopia led by the legendary runner Haile Gebre-Selassie as well as three other athletes from Kenya.

