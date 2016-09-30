Rwenzururu Leaders Apologize to Nation Over Kasese Clashes

By Serestino Tusingwire

Leaders from Rwenzori sub region have apologized to president Museveni and the nation at large over the insurgency that the Rwenzururu royal guards cause to the government forces.

The leaders were meeting with the president on Sunday evening when they admitted in a written letter, the constant harassment and attacks on police in different parts of the region.

The meeting was attended by Mumbere’s wife, Chief Prince C. Kibanzaga, Prince William Kibanzaga, and Mumbere’s mother among others.

They admitted that if they had heed to the president’s directive of surrendering royal guards, the clash with security couldn’t have happened.

“Omusinga was misadvised by some individuals within region. We now seek tranquility and restoration of security.” One official told the president.

By doing all these, the traditional leaders are seeking for the release Mumbere who is currently in prison.

It should be noted that on November 26, heavy gunfire broke out between the Rwenzururu Kingdom royal guards and security officers leaving scores dead.

Over 100 people reportedly died in the fight, many others were left seriously injured and over 150 were arrested.

They are now battling various charges including terrorism and treason in courts of law pending trial.