Rwenzori Elders Demand M7 To Release Omusinga Mumbere

By Serestino Tusingwire

Elders and opinion leaders from Rwenzururu Kingdom have formed the ‘Rwenzori ‘Go Peace’ clan heads committee to work for peace in the region.

The elders are demanding the release of the Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere as a gesture of good faith that will boost dialogue.

The committee of elders includes the Presidential adviser on Rwenzori, Christine Muhindo and acting Rwenzururu Prime Minister, Jeremiah Mutoro among others.

“We are ready for dialogue with the president such that our king can be released as soon as possible.” Muhindo said.

They are asking President Yoweri Museveni to directly talk to King Mumbere to establish the root cause of the conflicts in Rwenzori region to engender sustainable peace.

The troubled Mumbere was arrested at the end of November following heavy clashes in his Kingdom between his royal guards and security.

The clashes left over 100 people dead, many others injured and about 150 arrested.

Mumbere is now detained at Luzira maximum prison on charges of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery among others.

He will reappear before Jinja magistrate’s court on December 28.