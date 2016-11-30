Rwanda Education Ministry Denies Firing Ugandan Teachers

The Rwandan Ministry of Education has trashed reports which have been circulating to the effect that teachers from Uganda have been fired from public schools in Rwanda.

Since last week, reports have been circulating that all Uganda teachers working in Rwanda had been banned from continuing teaching in public schools.

However, the Ministry on Tuesday evening issued a statement dismissing the reports as ‘fabrication.’ The reports circulated online via social media and some news platforms for several days, causing tension in schools.

The ministry noted that since Rwanda adopted English as a medium of instruction in 2008, teachers from East African Community member states, including Uganda have played a significant role as educators and mentors.

“Among 885 mentors who were recruited in 2010 to coach Rwandan teachers, 472 were Ugandans on contracts that ended in July 2015. However, Ugandan teachers continue to teach in various schools in Rwanda. According to the Rwanda Education Board’s 2016 Teachers Placement, 256 out of 499 foreign teachers in public schools are Ugandans,” the statement read in part.

@Rwanda Times