Menu

Rwanda Beer Giant Profits Drop 80%

Bralirwa, Rwanda’s largest beer and soft drinks manufacturer has posted a drop of 80.3 per cent in profit attributed to the high cost of financing its foreign debt against a weakening Rwandan franc and high operating expenses.

The Rwanda Stock Exchange listed company posted a full year net profit of $1.7 million compared to $8.6 million posted in the full year period ended December 2015.

However, total revenue rose 6 percent to $107.7 Million while cost of sales went up to $76.5 Million from $70.2 Million.

Bralirwa is Rwanda’s oldest brewery with rights to produce brands such as Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.

The company is a subsidiary of Dutch conglomerate Heineken N.V Netherlands which owns 75% of the total shareholding while the remaining 25% is owned by the public through the Rwanda Stock Exchange.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Mak Boss Under Fire Over Dr.Nyanzi Suspension Letter

Mak Top Boss in Shs2.2bn Students’ Money Scandal

Uganda-Kenya Highway Gets Funding Approval

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.