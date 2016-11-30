Rwamirama Cited In Shs80m Workman’s Compensation Scandal

By Serestino Tusingwire

State Minister for Veterans Affairs Lt. Col. Bright Rwamirama has been named in Shs80 million workman’s compensation scandal.

The details of the irregular payment emerged as officials of the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

The lawmakers were considering the Auditor General’s report of the 2014-2015 financial year.

Lawmakers asked the officials why Rwamirama got Shs80m as workman’s compasation as indicated in the ministry’s budget.

According to Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu, Rwamirama got the money in two installments; the first one being paid in September then another one in November, making a total of Shs80m.

Gerald Karuhanga, the PAC vice chairperson noted that Rwamirama had gotten an accident, but it was not clear whether he got any serious injuries.

The committee also wondered how Rwamirama who was the then minister for Animal industry was compensated when as an MP he is on medical insurance scheme provided by parliamentary commission.

It was also not clear what exactly the compensation covered.