Russia On Spot Over Syria Toxic Gas Attack

The Russian government has come under fire from human rights activists for allegedly attacking Syrian rebels in Idlib province with suspected poisonous gas, which has killed over 58 people and left scores battling for life.

The attack on the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun which occurred today (Tuesday) caused many people to choke or faint, and some to foam at the mouth, while others convulsed before dying.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said medical sources in Syria described the symptoms as possible signs of a gas attack.

Locals said the attack began in the early morning, when they heard planes in the sky followed by a series of loud explosions after which people very quickly began to show symptoms. They said they could not identify the planes. Both Syrian and Russian jets have bombed the area before.

However, Russia’s defence ministry denied it was responsible, telling the State-run RIA news agency that it carried out no bombing runs in the area on Tuesday. The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using such weapons and the Syrian army could not immediately be reached for comment.

Opposition activists and the AFP news agency, citing one of its journalists on the scene, later said a rocket had slammed into a hospital where the victims were being treated, bringing rubble down on medics as they struggled to deal with victims. This comes a day after a Kyrgyzstan national identified as Akbarzhon Jalilov allegedly bombed the Metro in Russia’s capital St. Petersburg, killing 10 people and injuring over 50.