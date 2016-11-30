Rukare Bounces Back As USF President

By Emmanuel Sekago

It was all joy at Uganda Olympic offices, as the Uganda swimming Federation delegates re-elected Don Rukare as the president of the body for another four years trouncing his rival Tefiro Serunjongi by 23 to 05 Votes.

Also in attendance was the state minister for Sports Hon Bakabulindi Charles and National council of sports Chairman Bosco Onyiki,

Other members who retained their seats were; General Secretary Mwase Moses who garnered 25 votes against Racheal Kituuka with 04 votes and Mugisha Peter 24 votes against Irene Mudanye 04 votes for the Vice president position.

It’s only Muzafar Muwanguzi for Vice Technical and Florence NAKAKAWA for Treasurer who are new faces in leadership of the federation.

Bellow is the new Executive committee in full:

President – Dr. Donald RUKARE

Vice Admin – Peter MUGISHA

Vice Technical – Muzafar MUWANGUZI

General Secretary – Moses MWASE

Ass. Secretary – Albert WASSWA(Shino)

Treasurer – Florence NAKAKAWA

Ass. Treasurer – Annette MWEBEIHA.

Committee Members: