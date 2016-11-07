Rugunda To Meet State Prosecutors Over Sit-down Strike

The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda is today expected to meet state prosecutors to address the issue of pay which they are demonstrating for.

This comes as the prosecutors strike that caused in the Judiciary enters day 3.

The meeting comes after government agreed to the prosecutors demands for a pay rise last evening.

The development was confirmed by the chairperson of the Prosecutors’ Association David Bakibinga who said the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Kahinda Otafire has written to them confirming their pay rise and asked for at least 90 days within which to present a supplementary budget request.

The prosecutors are however not clear on when the strike will end but they are set to hold a General Assembly on Monday next week to discuss the way forward.