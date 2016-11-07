Rugunda Meets Acholi Leaders Over Apaa Clashes

Political leaders in Acholi sub-region have accused the 1st Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali, who also doubles as Adjumani West county MP of fanning the tribal conflict between the Madi and Acholi ethnic groups.

While speaking to Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Kilak South MP, Gilbert Olanya accused Gen. Ali of facilitating the sale of part of the contested Apaa land to a South African Investor called Martin Bruce. After initially trying to skirt around the issues, Olanya accused Moses Ali of stirring up militias from Adjumani to attack the Acholi.

Rugunda, is leading a team of government officials to meet with leaders from both sides of the conflict days after tensions in Apaa boiled over and turned violent leaving three dead and scores injured.

The Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda accompanied by the Minister for Lands Betty Amongi, the Minister for Disaster Preparedness Hillary Onek and the State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda made his first stop in Gulu where he met the MPs from Acholi at the residence of the Paramount chief Rwot David Acana II where they presented their concerns.

Also of concern to the Acholi political leaders is that in 2005, government sold part of the land in Apaa to a South African Investor to open a sport hunting business.

The MPs claim that at least 8 people died in the recent clashes in Apaa which have left hundreds displaced on both sides. The leaders blamed police for not acting on time to prevent the killings.

The clashes allegedly broke out over eight days ago and intensified with the killings on Thursday, but the affected communities are yet to receive relief supplies.

The LC5 chairperson of Amuru , Michael Lakony told the prime minister that discussions to resolve the land conflict must involve cultural leaders.

A 2012 report by Makerere University’s refugee law project into the Apaa land cites the ambiguous administrative position of Apaa and claims to whether the land is a game reserve or customarily owned as other factors causing tension in the area.

The Acholi paramount chief, David Acana II urged the government to take action against individuals fuelling the land conflict.