Rugby Cranes Ranked 36th in the Latest World Rankings

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda rugby cranes team has been put in the 36th position according to the latest world rankings.

This means the team climbed 2 positions from 38th position which it previously held. Uganda made it 50.30 points after beating Tunisia which dropped three places to 51st Position with 46.25 points.

Meanwhile, Kenya after winning two matches have remained Stagnant in 26th position with 57.17 while Senegal who have lost two matches in a row have climbed one place from 51st to 50th Position collecting 46.39 points.

Upcoming games of Africa Gold Cup Uganda hosted in Namibia and Zimbabwe will have an impact on the next rankings.

Talking to Pepper sport, Uganda rugby number one fan Edward Kiwanuka said; “it’s a great improvement in our rugby and am optimistic it is still shooting up.”

Both men and women points are calculated using points exchange system in which sides take points off each other based on the match results.

The rugby cranes will this Saturday play Namibia in Africa Gold Cup.