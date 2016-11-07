Rugasira’s Ex-wife Parades New Dude

We knew it was just a matter of time before Jackie Rwivanga, the ex-wife of embattled businessman Andrew Rugasira bows to pressure and parades her new dude.

For some time now, it has become kind of trendy for socialite single mamas to hook young dudes for merry making after splitting with their hubbies.

Now reports indicate that Jackie is too tight to a city dude whose name hasn’t been ascertained yet and the two are very inseparable.

Jackie had successfully kept this dude out of the limelight, preferring to hang out often with him at places where there are no photographers.

However, last Friday the couple made their first official outing at Lugogo Cricket Oval where they attended singer Jose Chameleone Hit after Hit Concert.

At first, she looked a bit nervous being seen with the dude but later she relaxed and enjoyed herself.

Jackie parted ways with her hubby of eighteen years and father of five children in 2015. She e has previously been linked to a one Herbert, son of a loaded city businesswoman.