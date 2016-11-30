Robbers Raid Observer Offices, Steal Computers

The police in Kampala are hunting for a gang of robbers who broke into The Observer newspaper offices along Tagore Crescent in Kamwokya on Friday night, stealing computers, cameras and other equipment worth millions of shillings.

According to eyewitnesses, the private guard identified Isaac Chebeti, who was employed to guard the media house offices fled after being arrested by the thugs, leaving behind his gun and uniform. The thugs broke into the offices and stole whatever they wanted, before fleeing.

Richard Kavuma, the Chief Editor, said he arrived at the office at around 6:40am with a resident security officer but realized that the gate was open. On entering the office block, they found a piece of bulgur proofing that the thugs had cut, with lots of computers missing and others vandalized. Kavuma also said the thugs took the CCTV camera system that was installed following the previous robbery, which would have offered clues on the raid.

This is the second thugs are breaking into the media house’s offices, after the same incident happening On October 16, 2016. The police sealed off the Observer offices for several hours as they recorded details of the break-in. Detectives from Kira Road police station are conducting investigations.