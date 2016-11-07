Rift Valley Railways Faces Contract Termination

Rift valley Railways (RVR), the company contracted by government to run railways services in Uganda, has been handed a three month ultimatum to implement the contract terms or else face a termination of its concession by the two partner states Uganda and Kenya.

The joint concession between RVR and two partner states, Uganda and Kenya, was signed in 2006 in a deal that was meant to span 25 years. Eleven years later, RVR is yet to implement what it promised in the contract.

The Managing Director of Uganda Railways, Charles Kateeba, told journalists that the company has since violated the contract terms despite several reminders to rectify the errors.

On Thursday last week during the budget day, the minister of finance Matia Kasaija announced plans to terminate the RVR contract. Now, RVR has been given only three months to show cause why the concession should not be terminated.

RVR Chief Executive Officer Isaiah Okoth said that the company is looking for another investor who will partner with RVR to rectify the errors. Okoth declined to reveal the investor. He says some of the allegations against the company are being disputed. He revealed that the two governments cannot terminate the contract without following due procedures.

RVR requires over $150 million to revamp the existing railway infrastructure at the time Uganda wants to develop the much-vaunted Standard Gauge Railway line.

Kenya has completed the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway route which has significantly reduced the cost transporting goods from Mombasa to Nairobi.