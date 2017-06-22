Report Pins Mak In Shs 1.5bn Ghost Staff Payments

By Venenscias Kiiza

Makerere University is estimated to have lost over Shs2bn in payments to staff who had retired from the university service with some as far back as 2004, Red pepper has exclusively learnt.

It is not however clear whether these retired staff have been actually receiving this money or they are just a proxy to ghost staff. This was unearthed by investigators, as is contained in the 2015/16 auditor General’s report, corroborated by another 2016 internal audit report instituted by the university itself.

According to the reports in our possession, six academic staff, whose contracts had already expired, continued to receive salaries amounting to Shs 119m. Whereas the report indicates that one of them had lodged contract renewal, four had not done so before the audit took place, and one Ikoja Odongo was not indicative to renew it, leading to the loss of another shs29m.

The reports indicate also that, the university lost shs163.8m following four employees who have been earlier deleted for various reasons from the payroll but they continued earning salaries. The internal report also talks of ten contract staff that were paid after expiration of their contracts duration leading to loss of shs84m.

However, the bursar’s explanation was that of the ten mentioned, it was only four who never had running contracts and he was to establish how payment without contracts arose to them. The reports also separately unearthed ,14 staff members who had retired as far back in 2004 ,but they also continued receiving salaries leading to the loss of shs387.7m.

“The University delayed to delete 14 retired members of staff from the payroll and as a result continued to pay the retired staff salary totaling to Shs387, 790,968 and there was no evidence of services provided by the retired staff,” the report reads in part, adding that; “Although the accounting officer tried to explain that these had been given new contracts, there was no evidence to back it up,”

Whereas section B-a of the public service standing orders,2010 requires salaries to be paid correctly, in accordance with the approved salary structure for the public service; on contrary, a reconciliation of the amounts paid in salaries on the payroll, salary management registers, monthly payslips, staff extracts from the Output Budgeting Tool (OBT) and the amounts paid out as confirmed on the Makerere university Bank of Uganda salaries account bank statements; revealed that there were salary overpayments to staff totaling to shs172.5m.

The auditors recommended that the money should be recovered from the responsible people, before faulting the personnel in for not performing their verification roles, accusing them of laxity.

However, the report stresses that they found the university explanations unsatisfactory, that, it was only shs7.3m that was unaccounted for adding that the remaining 165.2 m was supported by documentary correspondences evidence as valid payments as per the directorate of Human Resource Management.

The report also further points out that, from July 2015, to August 2016 August, payrolls indicated that eight persons were found earning beyond their entitled time resulting into loss of another shs188.2m.

According to the report, the accounting officer explained that the payments were related to salary arrears to staff and that the affected staffs were still within the university and the recovery for the same is ongoing.

However, the report clarifies that ,verification revealed there were no claims of arrears for the identified staff, who included; John Tafabwire, Christine Babirye, Mbabazi Benon Kanyima, John Wasswa, and Kasangaki Arabti.

Shockingly, the report also implicates officials in the human resource department of irregularly recruiting former students to work in the IT department, leading to a loss of Shs41.5m.

The university has since revealed that some were removed in this year’s February payroll and the university will review and proceed to deduct on their terminal benefits to compensate the lost money.

The university secretary, who is the accounting office, says that, in the wake of these revelations, management has now decentralized the payroll verification function to colleges which provide timely feedback to Human resource and finance before salary payments.

