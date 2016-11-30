Rema In Tears Over Concert Venue

Two months back, gorgeous songbird Rema Namakula revealed that she was holding a concert this year. The ‘Deep in Love’ hit-maker had set May 6th as the day to entertain her fans and even confirmed Hotel Africana People’s Space as the venue for the much anticipated event.

However, latest info is that all is not well with Rema regarding the concert. This comes after management of Hotel Africana banned all outdoor events at their premises.

Through the Assistant Marketing Manager Sarah Kibirige, Hotel Africana wrote to Rema informing her that she has to choose an indoor venue or relocate the concert to another venue. In their letter, management stated that they have suspended holding all outdoor events at the facility until further notice for reasons yet to be disclosed.

As a result, Rema is now in tears over the development as her manager Geoffrey Kayemba works tooth and nail to find another venue in time.

The good thing is that Rema and her management have been refunded the money they had paid Hotel Africana to book the venue.