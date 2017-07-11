Refuge Influx: Over 200 Congolese Enter Uganda

More than 200 Congolese nationals have crossed to Kanungu district following clashes between Mai Mai militias and the Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo- FARDC.

The fighting broke out on Tuesday in Ishaha, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu Province leaving nine government soldiers and three Mai-Mai militias dead. Four government soldiers were injured in the fighting.

It is reported that the Mai-Mai fighters staged a surprise attack on the 3411th Regiment base in Ishasha where they looted weapons. The heavy gunfire pushed several Congolese nationals into Kanungu district via Ishasha border.

They are currently camped at Karukara trading center in Rukoora cell in Kihembe parish in Kanyantorogo Sub County. Uganda and DRC share a common border, which is separated by no man’s land stretching about two Kilometers.

Ely Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, on Wednesday evening said that more refugees were still crossing into Uganda. He however, said the fighting hasn’t affected business on the Ugandan side of the border.

According to Maate, Police have teamed up with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to transfer the refugees to Matanda refugee transit camp for registration pending transfer to Rwamwanja resettlement camp.

Major Peter Mugisa, the Second Division UPDF spokesperson, says UPDF is on high alert to maintain peace in the area.

@URN