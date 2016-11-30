Red Pepper Prevails @ NSSF 7 Hills Hash Run

By Our Reporters

The mighty Hyenas of the Red Pepper were part of thousands of people who participated in the NSSF 7 Hills Hash run that took place on Sunday March 12th, 2017.

The marathon that started at Pearl of Africa Primary School Nsambya and covered seven hills of Kampala attracted throngs of people from corporate companies, the private sector, government parastatals, sportsmen and women plus Ugandans of all walks of life.

The participants ran 21km and traversed the seven hills of Kampala i.e. Nakasero, Kibuli, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Lubiri and Nsambya.

Some of the participants from Red Pepper included the Chief Finance Operations officer Johnson Musinguzi, General Manager Emmanuel Bazooba, accountant David Ochen and several others who sweated it out, leaving most participants trailing and panting.

Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF Managing Director said that NSSF prides itself in helping the less privileged in society and it’s for this reason that the Fund wants to improve sanitation in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) schools.

“We want to reach out to the children who study in Kampala Public Schools by progressively raising funds to contribute to the learning conditions and environment in which they study from,” Byarugaba said, adding that the Fund will sponsor this initiative for three years.

The NSSF 7 Hills Hash Run is a corporate social responsibility initiative through which the NSSF aimed at raising Shs240m to renovate the public primary schools.