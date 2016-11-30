Red Pepper Becomes Bigger, Better

By Richard Kintu

In a bid to meet our readers’ ever changing consumer demands, the Red Pepper is introducing new content.

According to the Managing Editor Ben Byarabaha, the latest additions are based on scientific research and are intended to cater for the varied scope of the Red Pepper readership.

“The media landscape is fast changing and this calls for timely and constant innovation and intervention to meet readers’ demands and ever changing tastes. We thus believe that this new Red Pepper will be a one-stop centre for all our readers and advertisers’ demands,” Byarabaha said.

Describing the new content, Byarabaha noted that the new Red Pepper will, on top of its current content, be ‘very strong on intelligence leaks, massive on crime and scandal but also highly entertaining it’.

While thinking out the new improved red pepper, we adopted a popular Chinese strategy of preparing delicious meals by making them “sweet and sour”. At the same time we shall stay true to our character as the only newspaper that breaks the “news of the future” while others report the past,” Byarabaha said.

And to ensure that our readers get value for money in these economically-challenging times, the new Red Pepper will be bigger, with increased pagination. “But most importantly, the price (Shs2,500) will not change,” Byarabaha said.