Rayon, Marines Coaches Banned

(FERWAFA) Rwanda Football Federation’s disciplinary committee has handed Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi and Marines FC’s Abdul Karim Nduhirabandi a one-match ban over misconduct on the touchline.

The pair was sent to the stands during Rayon Sports’ 2-1 win over Marines in a league match on Sunday at Stade de Kigali.

The two coaches will not be in the dugout for their teams’ next league matches.

Rayon Sports play against Bugesera FC on March 22 while Marines coach will miss the match against the same team (Bugesera) on Sunday.

