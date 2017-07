Radio & Weasel, Beenie Man in Collabo

Dynamic singing duo Radio and Weasel of Goodlyfe Crew have landed yet another international collaboration.

The ‘Neera’ hit makers have released the audio of their latest song titled ‘Fire & Butter’ on which they feature Grammy award-winning Jamaican reggae dancehall recording artist Beenie Man real name Anthony Moses Davis.

On the song, also features Nigerian hip hop recording artist and record producer MI real name Jude Agaba.