Radio To Produce Gospel Album At Swangz Avenue

Singer Moze Radio of the Goodlyfe crew is set to produce his maiden gospel album at the Muyenga based Swangz Avenue, we have learnt.

Sources inside the camp have confirmed to us that the singer and songwriter already penned an agreement with the label which will be responsible for producing and mixing it.

Titled ‘Kilimajaro’ the album is a solo project by the crooner, meaning he is and will remain part of the goodlyfe.

Speaking to Benon Mugumbya the producer and manager at the label, he told our moles that this is a one off, and there are no plans of officially signing him, yet.

All songs, according to our insiders were written by Radio, produced by Eli Arkhis and mixed by Benon at their Muyega based label.

The first song off this album to come out will apparently be titled ‘Yawe’